Decoding the DNA of Companies Achieving Highly Successful AI (Presented by IBM)

Michael Gale, Inc.Digital

GTC 2020

AI is becoming table stakes when it comes to IT transformation, but the reality is that over half of all AI programs generate no real measurable ROI. The companies that achieve AI results haven't just embraced the idea of AI, they've woven it into the core of their business. New industry research commissioned by IBM illuminates the DNA of successful AI programs and investments. Learn more in our presentation and panel discussion about the key traits that separate those who thrive with AI from those who lag behind.