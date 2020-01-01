Building a Medical Imaging AI Ecosystem Using Clara SDKs

Prerna Dogra , NVIDIA | Daniel Marcus, Washington University School of Medicine

GTC 2020

We'll give an overview of Clara SDKs and focus on the latest feature updates for accelerating data annotation, domain-optimized training, and AI inference workflow deployment. We'll also cover the integration of Clara with XNAT—a medical-imaging research platform—and showcase the power of combining Clara's accelerated SDKs with cohort management and web GUI that gives data scientists and researchers the ability to go from data to detection and final deployment in a seamless, integrated manner. Using standardized tools for data management and annotation, model creation and validation, and deployment and workflow streamlining, XNAT and Clara lowers the barrier to adoption of AI in the medical imaging ecosystem.