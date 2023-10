Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program. WATCH NOW

Combating Problems Like Asteroid Detection, Climate Change, Security, and Disaster Recovery with GPU-Accelerated AI

Alison Lowndes, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

This talk will include collaborative work utilizing the power of GPU-accelerated AI with the United Nations, NASA, the European Space Agency, and multiple players in the Earth observation and space industry.