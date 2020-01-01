Precise Ultra HD Map Data as Basis for NVIDIA DRIVE Sim Virtual Testing and Simulation

Dr.-Ing. Gunnar Gräfe, 3D Mapping Solutions GmbH

GTC 2020

Digital road data is the basis for virtual testing and simulation. The roads used for virtual testing and simulation have to be identical digital twins of the real-world roads. 3D mapping presents the technical solution for digitizing test tracks, race tracks, and public roads with high-end mobile surveying using high-resolution scanners and multiple cameras. The technology is used to produce precise high-definition reference maps in OpenDRIVE format, which are either used as basis for virtual simulation and testing or as reference map in the car for autonomous driving development. We'll show various project examples that were completed as the basis for NVIDIA DRIVE Sim through 2019.