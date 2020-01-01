Next-Gen Rendering Technology at Pixar

Max Liani, Pixar | Marc Bannister, Pixar

GTC 2020

We're continuing on the journey to develop RenderMan XPU, our next-generation photorealistic production rendering technology to deliver the animation and film visual effects of tomorrow. We'll update you on our techniques leveraging heterogeneous compute across CPUs and GPUs, how we adopted the unique features offered by NVIDIA RTX hardware, and how we combine that with our own solutions to make RenderMan the path tracer of choice for so many productions.