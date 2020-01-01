After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Next-Gen Rendering Technology at Pixar
Max Liani, Pixar | Marc Bannister, Pixar
GTC 2020
We're continuing on the journey to develop RenderMan XPU, our next-generation photorealistic production rendering technology to deliver the animation and film visual effects of tomorrow. We'll update you on our techniques leveraging heterogeneous compute across CPUs and GPUs, how we adopted the unique features offered by NVIDIA RTX hardware, and how we combine that with our own solutions to make RenderMan the path tracer of choice for so many productions.