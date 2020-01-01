Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program. WATCH NOW

The Future of GPU Raytracing

John Ison, NVIDIA Inc. | Kevin Margo, NVIDIA | Adrien Herubel, Autodesk | Jules Urbach, OTOY Inc | Vladimir Koylazov, Chaos Software, Ltd. | Max Liani, Pixar | Panagiotis Zompolas, Redshift Rendering Technologies | Luca Fascione, Weta Digital, Ltd.

GTC 2020

This panel brings together several of the world's leading GPU raytracing technologists, plus a pioneering user, to discuss and debate how GPU raytracing will transform the creative process in design, animation, games, and visual effects.