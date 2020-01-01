After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.


WATCH NOW

 
Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program.

WATCH NOW

The Future of GPU Raytracing

John Ison, NVIDIA Inc. | Kevin Margo, NVIDIA | Adrien Herubel, Autodesk | Jules Urbach, OTOY Inc | Vladimir Koylazov, Chaos Software, Ltd. | Max Liani, Pixar | Panagiotis Zompolas, Redshift Rendering Technologies | Luca Fascione, Weta Digital, Ltd.

GTC 2020

This panel brings together several of the world's leading GPU raytracing technologists, plus a pioneering user, to discuss and debate how GPU raytracing will transform the creative process in design, animation, games, and visual effects.



View More GTC 2020 Content