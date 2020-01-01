After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Production-Quality, Final-Frame Rendering on the GPU
Robert Slater, Redshift Rendering Technologies
GTC 2020
Learn about the latest features of Redshift, an NVIDIA GPU-accelerated renderer that is redefining the industry's perception of GPU final-frame rendering. Our talk is aimed at industry professionals and software developers who want to learn more about GPU-accelerated, production-quality rendering.