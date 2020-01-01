How AI Is Reinventing Retail

Azita Martin, NVIDIA | Paul Hendricks, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

Innovative retailers and disruptive startups are using AI to streamline logistics and store operations, prevent shrinkage and deliver better shopping experiences both in stores and online. Deep learning and machine learning algorithms can help cut operational expenses, increase revenue and improve decision making. We'll cover use cases in asset protection, store analytics, autonomous shopping, demand forecasting and warehouse optimization. Learn how NVIDIA's application frameworks for Data Science, Video Analytics and Conversational AI can help your data science team quickly build AI applications.