Latest Advancements for Production Rendering with V-Ray GPU and Real-Time Raytracing with Project Lavina

Alexander Soklev, Chaos Software Ltd

GTC 2020

We'll cover the latest improvements in V-Ray GPU, including out-of-core rendering and RTX support through OptiX 7, as well as real-time raytracing with DXR and Project Lavina.