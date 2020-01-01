PBR Material Creation from a Single Picture in Substance Alchemist

Rosalie Martin, Adobe | Baptiste Manteau, Adobe

GTC 2020

After presenting the first AI-powered Delighter at GTC 2019, and after Substance Alchemist was released during Adobe Max in Nov 2019, we'll present the next steps of the technology and the work engaged to recover a full high-resolution tileable PBR material and how the RTX Tensor Cores boost the performance for the Substance Alchemist release to come in 2020.