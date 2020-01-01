Democratizing Conversational AI with Square Assistant

Arun Tejasvi Chaganty, Square Inc | Gabor Angeli, Square Inc.

GTC 2020

In today's omnichannel world, businesses need to adapt to how their customers operate, which includes the expectation of prompt replies at any time of day via multiple modes of communication. At Square, we are developing Square Assistant, a conversational AI that empowers small businesses to communicate with their customers more efficiently. We'll talk about the smorgasbord of deep-learning models we employ to understand and respond to messages at scale, and how they exemplify our user-centric approach to AI. We'll also touch on how we collect data for this complex task, and how our system continues to learn and improve over time.