CLOUDXR: Streaming AR and VR

Greg Jones, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

Learn how the NVIDIA CloudXR SDK can help you drive immersive extended reality (XR) experiences from anywhere using NVIDIA Quadro GPUs. NVIDIA CloudXR is the groundbreaking technology that delivers wireless virtual and augmented reality from NVIDIA RTX GPUs across performant networks. By dynamically adjusting to network conditions, CloudXR maximizes image quality and frame rates. Scale XR capabilities throughout your enterprise by combining CloudXR with NVIDIA GPU virtualization software to provide seamless experiences comparable to the most robust tethered configurations. Included in this presentation will be examples of partner ISVs extending the OpenVR applications into XR streaming applications.