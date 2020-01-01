Khronos Cross-Platform Standards Update: Vulkan, SPIR-V, OpenXR, glTF and OpenCL

Neil Trevett, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

Discover how over 150 companies cooperate at the Khronos Group to create open, royalty-free standards that enable developers to access the power of the GPU to accelerate demanding compute, graphics, and AR/VR applications. This session includes the very latest updates on several Khronos cross-platform standards, including the new Analytic Rendering group for scientific visualization, OpenXR for portable AR and VR, the new-generation Vulkan GPU API, the SPIR-V standard intermediate language for parallel compute and graphics, glTF for efficient transmission of 3D assets, and OpenCL for parallel heterogeneous programming. The session also provides insights into how these open standards are supported across NVIDIA's product families