The Future of GPU Rendering: Real-Time Raytracing, Holographic Displays, and Light Field Media

Jules Urbach, OTOY Inc

GTC 2020

We'll present our vision for the future of GPU rendering and how it will impact gaming, VFX, media, and design in the 2020s and beyond. We'll detail how the future of media lies in holographics, light field technologies, and real-time rendering, and how OTOY is working to help drive that future through OctaneRender.