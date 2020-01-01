After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.


What the Profiler is Telling You: How to Get the Most Performance out of Your Hardware

Markus Hrywniak, NVIDIA | Milos Maric, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

We'll explore how to analyze and optimize the performance of GPU-accelerated applications. Working with a real-world example, we'll start by identifying high-level bottlenecks, then walk through an analysis-driven process leading to a series of kernel-level optimizations. Using NVIDIA's Nsight Systems and Nsight Compute profiling tools as an example, you'll learn about the fundamental performance limiters: instruction throughput, memory throughput, and latency. We'll present strategies to identify and tackle each type of limiter.



