After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program.
WATCH NOW
What the Profiler is Telling You: How to Get the Most Performance out of Your Hardware
Markus Hrywniak, NVIDIA | Milos Maric, NVIDIA
GTC 2020
We'll explore how to analyze and optimize the performance of GPU-accelerated applications. Working with a real-world example, we'll start by identifying high-level bottlenecks, then walk through an analysis-driven process leading to a series of kernel-level optimizations. Using NVIDIA's Nsight Systems and Nsight Compute profiling tools as an example, you'll learn about the fundamental performance limiters: instruction throughput, memory throughput, and latency. We'll present strategies to identify and tackle each type of limiter.