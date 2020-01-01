After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.


Scaling PyData with Dask and RAPIDS at Capital One

Mike McCarty, Capital One | Kyle Nicholson, Capital One

GTC 2020

Data science at scale is challenging. Doing it optimally across an enterprise is even harder. We'll discuss the challenges and potential to distribute and accelerate financial and credit data analysis to build machine learning models, and how to align an organization behind powerful open source tools to optimize value generation across a large enterprise.



