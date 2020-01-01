Virtual Reality's Continued Impact in the World of AEC

Stephen Phillips, Theia Interactive | Barbara Marshall, HP | Framarz Mistry, Mohawk Industries | Geoff Camp, Suffolk

GTC 2020

Not too long ago, it seemed that every enterprise company had an R&D team trying to decide if "video game technology" could be used for their visualization needs. The days of pilot projects have come and gone, and virtual reality is definitely here to stay. In this talk, Theia Interactive will introduce you to a variety of AEC customers using virtual reality and Unreal Engine on a daily basis to give them an edge in this new era of graphics.