Generative Face Models from Light Stage Scans

Kalle Bladin, USC Institute for Creative Technologies | Yajie Zhao, USC Institute For Creative Technologies

GTC 2020

We'll discuss how GPUs enable research based on facial-scan data from the USC Institute for Creative Technologies' Light Stage X for virtual avatar creation. ICT's Vision and Graphics Lab has devised a new database of facial-scan data that lends itself to machine learning-based approaches for inferring relightable face models of automatically rigged virtual avatars using a non-linear morphable model. Additionally, new advances in deployable, fast, facial-tracking solutions make interactive face-to-face communication simpler. We'll describe some of our success using NVIDIA's new face-tracker SDK, and also touch on some advances in real-time rendering of human faces.