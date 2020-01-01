AI/ML with vGPU on Openstack or RHV Using Kubernetes

Erwan Gallen, Red Hat | Michael Xiaomin Shen, NVIDIA | Martin Tessun, Red Hat

GTC 2020

By sharing GPU resources for AI/ML, you can better utilize on-premises hardware and gain flexibility without moving sensitive workflows into the cloud. Learn how Red Hat Openstack Platform and Red Hat Virtualization are bringing agility to AI/ML accelerated workloads with vGPU. We'll describe how Red Hat contributes to new vGPU capabilities like SR-IOV and live migration support. This makes setting up AI/ML within a Kubernetes system even simpler and more reliable, as the workloads can be migrated and SR-IOV functionality boosts the performance and usability of the vGPU device.