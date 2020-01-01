NVIDIA Tools to Train, Build, and Deploy Intelligent Vision Applications at the Edge

Chintan Shah, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

Learn how to make sense of data ingested from sensors, cameras, and other internet-of-things devices. See how to train with massive datasets and deploy in real time to create a high-throughput, low-latency, end-to-end video analytics pipeline. We'll show how to optimize your training workflow, use pre-trained models to build applications such as smart parking, infrastructure monitoring, disaster relief, retail analytics or logistics, and more. Get to know the suite of tools available to create, build, and deploy video apps that will gather insights and deliver business efficacy.