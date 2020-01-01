MLPerf: A Benchmark Suite for Machine Learning from an Academic-Industry Cooperative

David Kanter, Independent

GTC 2020

The ML field requires systematic benchmarking that represents real-world uses and enables fair comparisons across different software and hardware platforms. MLPerf is a machine-learning benchmark standard, and suite, driven by the industry (50+ companies) and researchers (800+) at large. The suite comprises a set of key machine-learning training and inference workloads representing important production-use cases, ranging from image classification and object detection to recommendation. MLPerf has released two rounds of training results and a new inference benchmark suite.