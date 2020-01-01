The Importance of GPU Technology in 3D Photography for Lightfield Displays

Edward Li, Leia, Inc. | Puneet Kohli, Leia, Inc

GTC 2020

Equipping smartphones with multiple cameras paves the way for 3D photography. Coupled with a modern Lightfield display, images can come to life with a depth and parallax effect. We'll first highlight the key challenges with 3D photography for Lightfield Displays compared to traditional formats. We'll then show the necessary computer vision algorithms required to enable Lightfield 3D Photography, and follow up with the work that we've done in stylization, relighting, and other depth-based effects. GPU technology is imperative to all of the processes involved, and we'll highlight this throughout our talk.