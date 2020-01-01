AI as a Service (AIaaS): Zero to Kubeflow: Supporting Your Data Science Teams with the Most Common Uses Cases

Andrew Bull, NVIDIA | Adam Tetelman, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

We will provide an overview of how we built the underlying software stack using DeepOps, but we are going to walk you though deploying the most common use cases that are asked for with Kubeflow — interactive Jupyter notebooks, deploying DL pipelines/hyper-parameter search, and deploying models in production using the TensorRT Inference Server (TRTIS).