NVIDIA EGX Platform for Edge Computing

Erik Bohnhorst, NVIDIA | Jacob Liberman, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

We'll introduce the EGX platform, NVIDIA's solution for edge computing. Handling terabytes of data from the millions of internet-of-things sensors that are equipped at edge locations is a key challenge in real-time AI. Right now, most of the AI computation is happening at the data-center level, and data collection is at the edge level. As IoT sensor networks get more complicated and computationally challenging, we need better node management and orchestration tools. In addition to powerful computation processors like NVIDIA's T4 GPU at the edge to process data, NVIDIA's EGX provides a scalable, automated platform that can deliver AI to the edge platforms/servers and supports containerization and orchestration tools to manage edge-computing platforms.