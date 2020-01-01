Medical Volume Raytracing in Virtual Reality

Jeroen Stinstra, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

Raytracing voxels in medical images is a relatively new technique that lets us see medical images in a new light. It allows for creating realistic-looking light effects, like soft shadows. Exploring medical images in virtual reality benefits because these advances make objects look more real, making it easier for a physician to interpret what they are seeing. We'll discuss the challenges with doing volume raytracing in VR, and will demonstrate a solution in CUDA involving rendering to an eye-tracked foveated/warped space. We'll discuss how we can stream this warped space from a server to a head-mounted display, and how to effectively de-noise the results for VR. We'll also show how to use the extra GPU budget that we created by foveated/warped rendering to improve visuals by including better material choices based on DL-generated label maps and define less stair-stepped implicit surfaces based on tricubic interpolation.