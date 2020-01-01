After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program.
WATCH NOW
Mobile Oilfield Data Analytics Platform
Xiaoqing Ge, Baker Hughes
GTC 2020
Learn how advanced deep-learning technologies can be deployed on a mobile oilfield analytics platform for real-time computer vision capability, enabling a variety of impactful use cases within the energy sector. We'll share technical challenges, key learnings, and how we leverage NVIDIA products to accelerate the platform development and optimize system performance.