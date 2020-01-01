HPE Virtual Workstations Using NVIDIA GPU in Distributed Data Center

Ben Lindow, Hewlett Packard Enterprise | Mark Azadpour, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

GTC 2020

The modern distributed data center (on-premises cloud, and edge) introduces a complex set of IT challenges such as productivity, security, manageability, and TCO. Workloads are becoming more graphic-intensive, which demands advanced system architectures. HPE and NVIDIA have joined forces to develop multiple tightly integrated solutions which combine industry-leading HPE ProLiant servers, NVIDIA GPUs, and secure VDI technology. In this session, learn about HPE's Reference Architecture (RA) based on NVIDIA RTX Server and PCoIP from Teradici running Autodesk Maya. Our solution is the only VDI solution that provides end-to-end security. With our virtual workstation solutions, IT can securely and cost-effectively scale virtualization worldwide with performance that rivals that of a physical machine for traditional VDI or high-end image rendering workloads. We'll deep dive into: 1) Virtual workstation for engineering applications; 2) Desktop-as-a-service for high-quality image rendering; and 3) Low latency edge analytics.