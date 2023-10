Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program. WATCH NOW

Smart Cities in the Cloud: NVIDIA Metropolis on Red Hat OpenShift

Sujit Biswas , NVIDIA | Peter MacKinnon, Red Hat Inc.

GTC 2020

We'll talk about the collaboration between NVIDIA and Red Hat, and demo the integration between the NVIDIA's Metropolis application running on EGX and Red Hat OpenShift (Kubernetes) in the public cloud.