Inside NVIDIA's Multi-Instance GPU Feature
Jay Duluk, NVIDIA | Piotr Jaroszynski, NVIDIA
GTC 2020
NVIDIA's latest GPUs have an important new feature: Multi-Instance GPU (MIG). MIG allows large GPUs to be effectively divided into multiple instances of smaller GPUs. The primary benefit of the MIG feature is increasing GPU utilization by enabling the GPU to be efficiently shared by unrelated parallel compute workloads on bare metal, GPU pass-through, or on multiple vGPUs.