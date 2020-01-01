Training and Inferencing at Scale, Across Node and Cluster Borders with Optimized Software and Hardware Stack

Zvonko Kaiser, Red Hat

GTC 2020

The demand for computational power for AI/ML workloads keeps rising. While it is easy to burst out work into the cloud, costs can quickly add up for every spun-up instance. Learn how you can reduce and efficiently manage these computational costs by optimizing the hardware and software stack to fully leverage the features a node in a cluster provides. We'll discuss the latest Kubernetes features for Pod hardware affinity and NUMA awareness, as well as leveraging operators for your AI/ML deployments.