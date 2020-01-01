New-Generation Speech Technology Revolutionizing Virtual Environments

Miikka Rosendahl, ZOAN

GTC 2020

Learn how speech control can make VR environments more natural and intuitive. Tech startups from Finland (Speechly and ZOAN) are creating a tool for virtual environments using speech control to make the experience more human-centric. We'll explain the prototype tool for voice control in VR and its huge potential. In one demo, the user can move around a virtual apartment and change the decor easily, just by speaking. The goal is to find out how virtual experiences can become more immersive by using natural communication and eliminating obstacles to interaction. This is a step toward smoothing the interaction between humans and data.