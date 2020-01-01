After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program.
WATCH NOW
Toward Industrial LES/DNS in Aeronautics: Leveraging OpenACC for Massively Parallel CPU+GPU Simulations
David Gutzwiller, Numeca
GTC 2020
We'll describe recent advances toward industrial LES/DNS computational fluid dynamics within the scope of the EU TILDA (Towards Industrial LES/DNS in Aeronautics) project. The TILDA project aims to complete high-fidelity industrial LES/DNS simulations with upwards of 1 billion degrees of freedom, with a turnaround time on the order of one day. Achieving this requires near-linear efficiency on massively parallel, heterogeneous CPU+GPU compute resources. We'll describe the development of FineFR, a high-order CFD solver supporting heterogeneous CPU+GPU architectures. We'll emphasize the highly tuned OpenACC implementation, allowing very efficient data locality with minimal code intrusion. Finally, we'll present benchmark data and demonstration computations from the OLCF Summit Supercomputer showing near-linear scalability on upwards of 50,000 CPU cores and 7,000 NVIDIA GPUs.