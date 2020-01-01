Visualize your Data!

Peter Messmer, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

Visualization is a key component of many computational science disciplines. In the past, only typical HPC domains like computational fluid dynamics or cosmology had dataset sizes large enough to require sophisticated multi-node visualization tools. But with increasing detector sizes and large neural networks or higher resolution models, application domains that typically used single-node visualization suddenly need performance that goes beyond a single node. In addition, rendering techniques using ray tracing or VR can dramatically increase the visual cues of visualizations, offering novel ways to investigate the data. We'll look at a range of large-data problems and a palette of GPU-accelerated visualization tools, and see how they can help in a range of use cases.