A Reinforcement Learning Approach for Sequential Spatial Transformer Networks

Fatemeh Azimi, DFKI

GTC 2020

In this session, we discuss the applications of reinforcement learning (RL) for computer vision applications such as classification. We describe how we combine the idea of spatial transformer networks with RL to improve the classifiers' robustness against noise and clutter.



