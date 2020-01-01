After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Tensor Core Performance on NVIDIA GPUs: The Ultimate Guide
Valerie Sarge, NVIDIA
GTC 2020
Learn what's needed to achieve optimal performance on NVIDIA Tensor Core GPUs, including the brand-new A100 GPU based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture. We'll review the fundamentals of GPU performance, explain how Tensor Core-accelerated operations work, and use this knowledge to infer how to structure and size neural network operations (layers) to achieve ideal performance. We'll also provide a cheat sheet of Tensor Core performance guidelines. The talk aims to provide tools to understand why neural networks perform a certain way on Tensor Core GPUs and to enable changes to network architecture to further improve performance.