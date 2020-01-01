PyTorch from Research to Production

Grzegorz Karch, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

Learn how to get your neural network from the PyTorch framework into production. Explore ways to handle complex neural network architectures during deployment. We'll show how to transform a neural network developed in PyTorch into a model ready for a production environment and exemplify the workflow on a conversational AI system. For full understanding, you should be familiar with PyTorch framework and have some interest in model deployment for inference. We'll demonstrate the neural network system on TensorRT Inference Server (TRTIS).