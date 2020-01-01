AI in Autonomous Mobile Robots

Elias Sorensen, Mobile Industrial Robots A/S | Niels Jul Jacobsen, Mobile Industrial Robots

GTC 2020

Mobile Industrial Robots A/S is an industry leader in autonomous mobile robots that work collaboratively with people to create highly productive work environments by automating repetitive and injury-prone material transportation. While the robots use sensors and algorithms to safely navigate even dynamic environments, they can't apply this sensory input for advanced decision-making. The next step in the evolution of AMRs is adding AI to make these robots even more efficient, increase the range of tasks they can perform, and reduce the need for work-environment adaptations to accommodate them.