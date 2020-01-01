New Features in OptiX 7

David Hart, NVIDIA | Mark Leone, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

We'll discuss the newest features in the OptiX SDK, a software development kit for achieving high-performance ray tracing on GPUs in areas ranging from film rendering to acoustic modeling to scientific visualization. We'll examine OptiX 7, which introduces a new low-level CUDA-centric API, giving application developers direct control of memory, compilation, and launches while maintaining the OptiX programming model and shader types. It also includes a library that provides helper functions to load textures on demand. We'll do a deep dive into some of the new features, providing code samples and integration tips.