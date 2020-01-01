Computer Vision in Ecommerce

Alessandro Magnani, Walmart Labs | Feng LIU, Walmart eCommerce

GTC 2020

In ecommerce, product content — especially product images — has a significant influence on the customer journey from product discovery to evaluation and final purchase decision. With the recent advances of AI powered by GPUs, Walmart has invested in infrastructure and best practices geared toward improving the customer experience. We'll show applications of computer vision in ecommerce: specifically, product classification, attribute extraction, content filtering, asset optimization, and visual search and recommendation.