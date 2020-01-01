After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program.
WATCH NOW
Computer Vision in Ecommerce
Alessandro Magnani, Walmart Labs | Feng LIU, Walmart eCommerce
GTC 2020
In ecommerce, product content — especially product images — has a significant influence on the customer journey from product discovery to evaluation and final purchase decision. With the recent advances of AI powered by GPUs, Walmart has invested in infrastructure and best practices geared toward improving the customer experience. We'll show applications of computer vision in ecommerce: specifically, product classification, attribute extraction, content filtering, asset optimization, and visual search and recommendation.