How to Build a Kubernetes Stack on VMware

Edward Richards, NVIDIA | Priya Tikoo, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

Intelligent video analytics (IVA) is applicable across domains including entertainment, health care, retail, automotive, transport, home automation, safety, and security, but setting up an IVA environment can be complex. NVIDIA's DeepStream SDK delivers a complete streaming analytics toolkit for AI-based video and image understanding, as well as multi-sensor processing. We'll demonstrate how to build a Kubernetes stack on VMware, and show an IVA live demo on the virtual machine setup.