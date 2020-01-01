After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program.
WATCH NOW
RTX Accelerated Raytracing With OptiX 7
Tony Kanell, NVIDIA | Ingo Wald, NVIDIA
GTC 2020
This session is for programmers interested in using OptiX to write RTX-accelerated raytracing applications. We'll start with the general concepts behind the OptiX 7 API, and then build up to more advanced topics such as how to properly use, and optimize for, the hardware raytracing cores of modern GPUs.