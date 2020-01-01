After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.


RTX Accelerated Raytracing With OptiX 7

Tony Kanell, NVIDIA | Ingo Wald, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

This session is for programmers interested in using OptiX to write RTX-accelerated raytracing applications. We'll start with the general concepts behind the OptiX 7 API, and then build up to more advanced topics such as how to properly use, and optimize for, the hardware raytracing cores of modern GPUs.



