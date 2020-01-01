AI on EGX: Innovations and Lessons Learned from a Production Deployment Across Global Manufacturing Sites

Addis Woldesenbet, Seagate Technology | Chao Feng, Seagate

GTC 2020

Proving the advantages of AI on a pilot manufacturing line has challenges, but it's been demonstrated by several companies in various industries. Deploying such technologies on a global scale across three continents requires solving a host of additional challenges, requiring collaboration between data scientists, manufacturing operations, and IT solutions providers. We at Seagate will share the lessons we learned from the past year of innovation.