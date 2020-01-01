Accelerating Cancer Research: VDI by Day, Compute by Night

Erik Bohnhorst, NVIDIA | Jits Langedijk, NVIDIA | Roel Sijstermans, Antoni van Leeuwenhoek Hospital and Netherlands Cancer Institute

GTC 2020

The Netherlands Cancer Institute–Antoni van Leeuwenhoek Hospital (NKI-AVL) is one of the top 10 comprehensive cancer centers in the world. By combining cancer care, research, and by exchanging knowledge internationally, they make a significant contribution to solving the cancer problem in the 21st century. To meet that challenge, NKI-AVL built a software-defined infrastructure to accelerate research and enhance efficiency for clinicians. During daytime, the VDI infrastructure will give health care professionals fast, remote, and secure access to patient data. At night, the same VDI platform is utilized by researchers to execute computational GPU workloads. As a result, the high-performance and flexible IT infrastructure enables physicians and nurses to spend more focused time on patient care, and researchers to advance new discoveries in cancer treatment.