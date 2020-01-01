Virtual GPU Computing for HPC: Improving System Utilization Through GPU Virtualization

Konstantin Cvetanov, NVIDIA | Xizhou Feng, Clemson University

GTC 2020

We'll discuss Clemson University's early experience of applying the NVIDIA Virtual Compute Server in the high performance computing infrastructure to maximize their investment in GPU resources. We'll present two use cases: one for running the Metamoto simulation workload for the Open Connected Autonomous Vehicle project, and the other for general GPU-accelerated applications in a production HPC cluster.