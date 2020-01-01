After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Virtual GPU Computing for HPC: Improving System Utilization Through GPU Virtualization
Konstantin Cvetanov, NVIDIA | Xizhou Feng, Clemson University
GTC 2020
We'll discuss Clemson University's early experience of applying the NVIDIA Virtual Compute Server in the high performance computing infrastructure to maximize their investment in GPU resources. We'll present two use cases: one for running the Metamoto simulation workload for the Open Connected Autonomous Vehicle project, and the other for general GPU-accelerated applications in a production HPC cluster.