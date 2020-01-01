Complex 60 GPU CFD Simulations for Aerospace Gearboxes

Milos Stanic, Altair Engineering

GTC 2020

We'll present a unique new computational fluid dynamics approach to solving the extremely complex multiphase case of an aerospace gearbox model using a purely GPU-based CFD solver, Altair nanoFluidX. The challenge is to better understand the complex flow inside such machinery, as good oil supply to all the key areas inside the gearbox is critical for efficient heat management, lubrication, and fuel consumption. We'll introduce the numerical method used, main challenges of the current state-of-the-art methods, CFD results (flow fields), and performance numbers from the cluster, going all the way up to 60 GPUs.