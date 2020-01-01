Optimizing CUDA Kernels in HPC Simulation and Visualization Codes Using NVIDIA Nsight Compute

Magnus Strengert, NVIDIA | John Stone, University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign

GTC 2020

Do you want to analyze and tune the performance of your CUDA kernels? We'll show you how NVIDIA Nsight Compute can maximize their performance. NVIDIA engineers, and the developers of molecular modeling tools at University of Illinois, will share their experiences using NVIDIA Nsight Compute to analyze and optimize several CUDA/Optix kernels in HPC applications, such as VMD and NAMD. We'll highlight several intermediate and advanced kernel profiling techniques and show you how to iteratively identify bottlenecks and improve your kernel performance.