Multi-GPU Real-Time Rendering Techniques
Tim Woodard, NVIDIA
GTC 2020
Learn about state-of-the-art multi-GPU rendering methods using OpenGL, Vulkan, and DirectX for VR and large-scale display systems. These methods have many applications, including the development of command-and-control video walls, CAVEs, simulator visual systems, and location-based entertainment.