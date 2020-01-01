Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program. WATCH NOW

Multi-GPU Real-Time Rendering Techniques

Tim Woodard, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

Learn about state-of-the-art multi-GPU rendering methods using OpenGL, Vulkan, and DirectX for VR and large-scale display systems. These methods have many applications, including the development of command-and-control video walls, CAVEs, simulator visual systems, and location-based entertainment.