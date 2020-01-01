After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Validating DGX SuperPOD to Solve the World's Most Challenging AI Workloads
Jacci Cenci-McGrody, NVIDIA | Darrin Johnson, NVIDIA
GTC 2020
The NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD is a first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence supercomputing infrastructure that delivers groundbreaking performance and deploys in two weeks as a fully integrated system. Validating reference architecture for a flexible and scalable AI infrastructure on DGX SuperPOD requires customers to follow a prescribed computer networking methodology and optimized storage infrastructure for data access, model training, and inferencing. If you want to install an NVIDIA SuperPOD reference architecture for a specific AI use-case, such as natural language processing at massive scale, we'll provide the insights that you need for planning, design considerations, and best practices.