Effective Use of Mixed Precision for HPC
Kate Clark, NVIDIA
GTC 2020
We'll discuss how using mixed-precision techniques effectively can significantly speed up current-generation supercomputers, as well as the practical and numerical challenges in adopting such techniques. We'll focus specifically on lattice quantum chromodynamics, which is a regular top-cycle consumer of public supercomputers. Such techniques are an important and sometimes necessary optimization direction for HPC applications.