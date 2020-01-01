After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.


WATCH NOW

 
Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program.

WATCH NOW

Effective Use of Mixed Precision for HPC

Kate Clark, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

We'll discuss how using mixed-precision techniques effectively can significantly speed up current-generation supercomputers, as well as the practical and numerical challenges in adopting such techniques. We'll focus specifically on lattice quantum chromodynamics, which is a regular top-cycle consumer of public supercomputers. Such techniques are an important and sometimes necessary optimization direction for HPC applications.



View More GTC 2020 Content