High Throughput Cryo-Electron Microscopy and Cryo-Electron Tomography Powered by GPU at the University of California, San Francisco

Shawn Zheng, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, University of California San Francisco

GTC 2020

As early as in 2009, GPU-based computing was introduced at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) to reconstruct electron tomographic volumes. Today, 10 years later, high-resolution cryo-electron microscopy (CryoEM) and cryo-electron tomography (CryoET) powered by state-of-the-art GPU technology are routinely used worldwide in structural biology. We'll present the development of GPU-based applications at UCSF to solve critical challenges in CryoEM and CryoET — namely, beam-induced motion, cryoET alignment, and deep-learning based de-noising of cryoEM low-dose images. You should be familiar with back- and forward-projections, Fourier Transforms, C++, and CUDA programming.